Feder: Chicago radio ratings show V103 on top again

WVAZ 102.7-FM increased its audience share in April and marked its 72nd ratings victory since the iHeartMedia R&B station signed on in 1988, Robert Feder reports.

Nielsen Audio figures released May 16 also showed V103 leading afternoons with Joe Soto and evenings with the syndicated Keith Sweat.

