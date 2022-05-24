Feder: Chicago radio ratings show V103 on top again
Updated 5/24/2022 10:29 AM
WVAZ 102.7-FM increased its audience share in April and marked its 72nd ratings victory since the iHeartMedia R&B station signed on in 1988, Robert Feder reports.
Nielsen Audio figures released May 16 also showed V103 leading afternoons with Joe Soto and evenings with the syndicated Keith Sweat.
Read the full story here.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.