Elgin police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Elgin authorities say this surveillance image shows the man who robbed a store on Bluff City Boulevard on May 14. Courtesy of Elgin police

The Elgin Police Department is looking for information on the identity of a man who burgalrized a local store.

At 2:41 a.m. May 14, a store on the 400 block of Bluff City Boulevard was burglarized.

Anyone with information should call (847)-289-2962 or text "ELGINGPD" to 847411.