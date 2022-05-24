Elgin police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Updated 5/24/2022 7:27 PM
The Elgin Police Department is looking for information on the identity of a man who burgalrized a local store.
At 2:41 a.m. May 14, a store on the 400 block of Bluff City Boulevard was burglarized.
Anyone with information should call (847)-289-2962 or text "ELGINGPD" to 847411.
