Bartlett men charged with filing false report of carjacking

Two Bartlett men are facing charges alleging they filed a false report of a carjacking Sunday night.

Aaron Z. Lozano Rodriguez, 26, and Jose G. Mota Monagas, 31, each are charged with a felony, authorities said.

According to Bartlett police, Lozano Rodriguez and Mota Monagas, reported about 10:20 p.m. Sunday that they were victims of a carjacking in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 563 Deere Park Circle.

The men reported they were standing next to Lozano Rodriguez's parked 2006 Toyota Corolla when two unknown men approached them from behind, held something against Mota Monagas' back and asked for the keys to the vehicle, police said.

They said the two men then drove away in the Toyota north on North Bartlett Road, according to police.

About 3:30 a.m. Monday, the Cook County sheriff's office reported locating the vehicle on Shoe Factory Road in Hanover Township.

Following an investigation, Bartlett police determined that no carjacking occurred and said the two men had filed a false police report. Officers arrested Lozano Rodriguez on Monday and Mota Monagas on Tuesday.

Bartlett police took Lozano Rodriguez on Tuesday to the Cook County jail and plan to do the same with Mota Monagas, where they'll await their bond hearings.