Two injured in Lincolnshire crash

Two people were injured and a car caught fire after a multivehicle collision Monday afternoon in Lincolnshire.

At 1:16 p.m., Lincolnshire police were dispatched to the area of Half Day Road and Old Mill Road for a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release.

A 2021 Lexus coupe was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

The Lexus, which was driven by 25-year-old man from Chicago, and a dump truck driven by a 69-year-old Chicago man were both traveling in the eastbound lanes of Half Day Road when they changed lanes at the same time.

The Lexus struck the dump truck's rear tire, the news release said.

The crash sent the Lexus into the westbound lane of Half Day Road and into the path of a 2014 GMC van driven by a 45-year-old man from Zion, authorities said.

The drivers of the Lexus and the GMC were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center. Authorities said the GMC driver was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. The condition of the Lexus driver was not available.

The dump truck driver declined medical treatment, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.