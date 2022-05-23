Two charged in Hanover Park murder, home invasion

Two men from Joliet and Minooka face murder and other charges in connection with last week's killing of 58-year-old Fred Boerma inside his Hanover Park home.

Brandon Beamish, 27, of the 1400 block of Cleary Avenue in Joliet, is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, residential burglary and being an armed habitual criminal. He appeared Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago, where he was denied bond.

The second suspect, Scott Smierciak, 25, of the 20 block of Main Street in Minooka, is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary. He appeared at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows and also was denied bond.

According to Hanover Park police, officers responding at 10:03 p.m. May 16 to reports of an argument at a home on the 7900 block of Northway Drive arrived to find Boerma dead. His death was later ruled a homicide.

The subsequent investigation led to the identification and arrests of Beamish and Smierciak, police said.

"I am extremely proud of the efforts of our officers and investigators who worked tirelessly to achieve this outcome," Hanover Park Police Chief Andrew Johnson said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team for the dedication and professionalism of their investigators who assisted with this case. While this cannot replace the loss of Mr. Boerma, we hope the result of this investigation can bring some closure to his family, friends, and to our community as well."