Truck driver dies after Metra collision in Hainesville; one rider taken to hospital

The driver of a dump truck was killed in a collision with a Metra train Monday at the Hainesville Road crossing in Lake County at about 7 a.m.

The lead car on the Milwaukee District North train derailed but is upright and did not overturn after the crash in Hainesville. One passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The dump truck was split in half by the impact and thrown onto a grassy area near the tracks.

The collision is causing service delays and road closures. Riders should check the Metra website for notifications about schedule changes.

"Service is stopped north of the scene; south of the scene we are running what service we can," spokesman Michael Gillis said.

Train 2116 was traveling from Fox Lake to Chicago. The locomotive was at the back of the train and the cab car was at the front. The cab car has controls for an engineer to operate and also accommodates riders.

Metra said at least 40 passengers were on the train at the time.

This is the second Metra crash this month involving a fatality. A female rider died May 11 in Clarendon Hills after a train hit a truck on the tracks.