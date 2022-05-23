 

Prospect Heights Block Party set for June 18

 
Submitted by Prospect Heights Park District
Updated 5/23/2022 12:25 PM

The bands Focal Point and Modern Day Romeos will perform at the Prospect Heights Block Party, set to take place from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18, on Elm Street near West Camp McDonald Road.

The free event, organized by the Prospect Heights Park District, will feature a beer and wine garden, and food trucks for Mamalicious (jerk & curry), The Lamb and Wolf (Greek Mediterranean cuisine), and Kona Ice.

 

There will be a Kidz Zone with inflatable attractions, a gaga pit and magician Bill Cook.

The Prospect Heights competitive dance team will perform. There also will be cornhole competitions, Bingo and a pet pageant.

The Lions Club will host its annual duck race fundraiser. Ducks are numbered as they are sponsored to "race" down the water slide.

Local agencies will be on site to provide information about their services, such as Harper College, the Northwest Special Recreation Association and the Prospect Heights Public Library District.

