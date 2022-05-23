 

Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering abortion pills through mail

  • Mifepristone also is known as the abortion pill.

    Mifepristone also is known as the abortion pill. Associated Press file photo

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 5/23/2022 8:20 PM

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is expanding access to the abortion pill for patients in and out of state.

The nonprofit announced Monday it would deliver Mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill, by mail to qualifying patients with an Illinois address.

 

A Supreme Court draft opinion leaked earlier this month showed the is court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case protecting abortion rights

"Giving a person the ability to self-determine their body and the course of their life and their future is a fundamental right," said Julie Uhal, program manager for Planned Parenthood of Illinois' Securing Access For Everyone program. "I think that that's a right that should be available for people no matter what their ZIP code, no matter how much money they have, their race, their gender."

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 