Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering abortion pills through mail

Mifepristone also is known as the abortion pill. Associated Press file photo

Planned Parenthood of Illinois is expanding access to the abortion pill for patients in and out of state.

The nonprofit announced Monday it would deliver Mifepristone, also known as the abortion pill, by mail to qualifying patients with an Illinois address.

A Supreme Court draft opinion leaked earlier this month showed the is court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case protecting abortion rights

"Giving a person the ability to self-determine their body and the course of their life and their future is a fundamental right," said Julie Uhal, program manager for Planned Parenthood of Illinois' Securing Access For Everyone program. "I think that that's a right that should be available for people no matter what their ZIP code, no matter how much money they have, their race, their gender."

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.