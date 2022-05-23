 

Cook County seeking election judges, poll technicians

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/23/2022 12:25 PM

The Cook County clerk's office is seeking suburban voters to serve as election judges for the June 28 primary election.

Election judges are paid $200 and Polling place technicians earn $365, and the clerk's office provides training for both positions.

 

The clerk's office is also putting out a call to encourage high school and college students, as well as bilingual residents, to consider serving as judges.

Judges greet voters, sign them in and work together to ensure the polling place is running smoothly and voters are properly served. Polling place technicians work with election judges to check supplies and equipment and assist with the setup, maintenance, and breakdown of election equipment.

Judges must be a registered Cook County voter or an eligible college or high school student (16 or older).

Anyone who wishes to serve can apply online at cookcountyclerk.com/work.

