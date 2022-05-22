 

Fire at Pheasant Run contained; cause remains under investigation

A massive fire that gutted large parts of the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles is contained and substantially extinguished, though fire crews will remain on the scene today to ensure the blaze is completely out, fire officials said this morning.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky surrounding the closed resort and causing extensive damage to multiple buildings on the property.

 

No firefighters or civilians were injured, and the cause remains under investigation by the St. Charles fire and police departments, officials said.

According to the fire department, firefighters called to the resort at 4:41 p.m. Saturday arrived four minutes later to find serious fire conditions coming from multiple areas within the buildings. Firefighters worked to cut off the spread of flames in every direction, using large hand lines, portable monitors, and elevated master streams, authorities said.

Officials announced the fire had been contained at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by more than 20 area fire departments, as well as St. Charles police, Emergency Management Agency, public works, the electric, and water departments, the West Chicago Water Department and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.

Pheasant Run has been closed since March 2020, after attempts to auction the property were unsuccessful.

In November, the St. Charles city council's planning and development committee recommended approval of a zoning map amendment that would clear the way for a proposed Pheasant Run Industrial Park.

GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the Pheasant Run Resort golf course from the DuPage Airport Authority for about $11.3 million, and wants to construct four industrial buildings totaling more than one million square feet along with 13 acres of stormwater detention.

City staff recently recommended a tax increment financing district be created to assist with the redevelopment efforts.

McGrath Honda is redeveloping the former Pheasant Run Mega Center adjacent to the resort property.

