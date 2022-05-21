Suburban Skyview: Trained arborists trim vegetation to prevent potential power outages

As part of a four year maintenance cycle, ComEd has been trimming trees along Routh 83 in the Long Grove area.

Pruning the trees is a precautionary step to keep vegetation from becoming entangled with electrical wire, which could cause a fire and leave homes and businesses without power.

This tree trimming on Route 83 is nearly complete, and next, crews will head east on Route 22. The work is expected to take three to four weeks, depending upon the weather.

Tree trimming near power lines should be left to the professionals.

Accidents can happen when a homeowner using a long-handled tool and/or metal ladder tries to trim backyard trees and bushes near an overhead wire.

Also, it's a good idea to teach your children never to climb or play around trees near power lines.

If you have questions, call your local village hall or ComEd at (800) 334-7661.

