Major fire continues to burn at former Pheasant Run in St. Charles

Courtesy of Gordon Smith A large fire burns on the former Pheasant Run property on Saturday, in St. Charles.

Fire crews continued to battle a massive fire at the former Pheasant Run Resort property in St. Charles late into Saturday night. Several buildings on the property appeared to be involved in the fire.

Several onlookers gathered on Route 64 in front of the resort to watch the fire. The parking lot of a Wal-Mart across the road was packed with cars, many of which were there to watch the flames that were consuming the historic resort.

It's unclear what caused the fire, or how many buildings on the property were involved, as authorities did not release details on Saturday night.

The resort closed its doors in March 2020 after a failed attempt to auction off the property.

Last November, the city council's planning and development committee recommended approval of a zoning map amendment and preliminary plat of subdivision for a proposed Pheasant Run Industrial Park.

GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the Pheasant Run Resort golf course from the DuPage Airport Authority for about $11.3 million and proposes to build four industrial buildings encompassing more than one million square feet of space along with 13 acres of stormwater detention.

The 84.6-acre golf course is south of the former Pheasant Run Resort buildings, adjacent to DuPage Airport.

The city's staff recently recommended a tax increment financing district be created, with property taxes above a certain point diverted from local governments, to spur the property's redevelopment.

McGrath Honda is also redeveloping the former Pheasant Run Mega Center located adjacent to the property.

• Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.