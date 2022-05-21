Major fire at former Pheasant Run in St. Charles Saturday

A major fire was in progress at the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles late Saturday afternoon, with a second box alarm being called 20 minutes after the initial report, city police said.

The resort closed its doors in March 2020 following a failed attempt to auction off the property.

Last November, the city council's planning and development committee recommended approval of a zoning map amendment and preliminary plat of subdivision for a proposed Pheasant Run Industrial Park.

GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the Pheasant Run Resort golf course from the DuPage Airport Authority for about $11.3 million and proposes to build four industrial buildings encompassing more than one million square feet of space along with 13 acres of stormwater detention.

The 84.6-acre golf course is located south of the former Pheasant Run Resort buildings, adjacent to DuPage Airport.

City staff recently recommended a tax increment financing district be created to spur the property's redevelopment.

McGrath Honda is also redeveloping the former Pheasant Run Mega Center located adjacent to the property.

Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.