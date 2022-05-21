 

Major fire at former Pheasant Run in St. Charles Saturday

  • A major fire was reported at the former Pheasant Run Resort property in St. Charles late Saturday afternoon.

      A major fire was reported at the former Pheasant Run Resort property in St. Charles late Saturday afternoon. Amanda Erd | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 5/21/2022 5:58 PM

A major fire was in progress at the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles late Saturday afternoon, with a second box alarm being called 20 minutes after the initial report, city police said.

The resort closed its doors in March 2020 following a failed attempt to auction off the property.

 

Last November, the city council's planning and development committee recommended approval of a zoning map amendment and preliminary plat of subdivision for a proposed Pheasant Run Industrial Park.

GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the Pheasant Run Resort golf course from the DuPage Airport Authority for about $11.3 million and proposes to build four industrial buildings encompassing more than one million square feet of space along with 13 acres of stormwater detention.

The 84.6-acre golf course is located south of the former Pheasant Run Resort buildings, adjacent to DuPage Airport.

City staff recently recommended a tax increment financing district be created to spur the property's redevelopment.

McGrath Honda is also redeveloping the former Pheasant Run Mega Center located adjacent to the property.

Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
St. Charles could create special taxing district for former Pheasant Run property
Related Article
St. Charles could create special taxing district for former Pheasant Run property
 
'It was part of our social life': Residents, ex-employees remember Pheasant Run's heyday
Related Article
'It was part of our social life': Residents, ex-employees remember Pheasant Run's heyday
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 