Images: Round Lake, Fenton, Hampshire, Jacobs and Dundee-Crown graduation ceremonies
Class of 2022
Updated 5/21/2022 8:41 PM
Round Lake, Hampshire, Jacobs and Dundee-Crown high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 21. Fenton's ceremony was held Sunday, May 15.
Erica Ayala delivers her Scholar's Address to the Class of 2022 during Fenton High School's May 15 Commencement Ceremony in Bensenville.
Courtesy of Fenton High School
The Fenton High School choir performs during the May 15 commencement ceremony in Bensenville.
Courtesy of Fenton High School
Krinskumar Patel, left, Kina Patel, and Hema Patel smile anxiously while next in line to walk across the stage during Fenton High School's May 15 graduation ceremony in Bensenville.
Courtesy of Fenton High School
Karim Zaggoti walks across the stage and shakes hands with Fenton School Board President Kit Tingpalpong during the Fenton Scholars portion of the May 15 commencement ceremony in Bensenville. Fenton Scholars are students whose cumulative grades are in the top 5 percent of their graduating class.
Courtesy of Fenton High School
The Fenton High School Class of 2022 stands nearing the conclusion of the May 15 commencement ceremony while Superintendent James Ongtengco formally confirms they have all met the graduation requirements as set forth by the Board of Education and the State of Illinois.
Courtesy of Fenton High School
Joaquin Olivares-Morales displays his Fenton High School diploma while surrounded by proud family family following the May 15 graduation ceremony in Bensenville.
Courtesy of Fenton High School
Seniors wait for their diplomas during the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Dakota Smith can't wait to receive her diploma at the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Students toss their caps at the conclusion of the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Students receive their diplomas at the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Joseph Fiorenza waves to family before the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Principal Barb Valle congratulates the seniors during Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Salutatorian Parin Keerthi talks to the graduating class at the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Valedictorian John LaRosa addresses the class at the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
The choir performs at Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Seniors get ready before the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Seniors gather for a group photo at the Jacobs High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Salutatorian Natalia Gerischer talks to the graduating class at Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Students enter for the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Hampshire senior Nicholas Janis reads before the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Hampshire seniors enjoy taking photos with friends before the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
ZsuZsu Artelia Mack waves to family before the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Students toss their caps after graduating at Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Valedictorian John Calvin addresses the class at Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Associate principal Nate Danielson congradulates the graduating class at the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Students line up to receive their diplomas during the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
Students leave the stage with their diplomas at Hampshire High School graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Karen Naess/for Shaw Local
