Six-story apartment project moving forward in downtown Elmhurst

A rendering shows plans for a new Elmhurst apartment building at pedestrian level. Courtesy of Ryan A+E, Inc.

Ryan Companies is building a six-story apartment complex across from the downtown train tracks in Elmhurst. Courtesy of Ryan A+E, Inc.

A rendering shows plans for a 200-unit apartment complex in downtown Elmhurst. Courtesy of Ryan A+E, Inc.

A developer of a six-story apartment building in downtown Elmhurst plans to break ground this summer as a residential growth spurt in the city center shows no signs of slowing.

Ryan Companies aims to transform a downtown block with a commuter-friendly development that will add 200 apartments within walking distance of restaurants and shops.

The Minneapolis developer will raze older buildings and turn the untapped potential of a city-owned parking lot into the next phase of construction coming to the booming Elmhurst City Centre.

"It's just a very strong suburban market," said Toby Veit, Ryan's vice president of real estate development.

The Fynn, a 212-unit, eight-story apartment complex, began leasing last summer next to the Elmhurst Brewing Company and across from Fitz's Pub. It's now among the tallest buildings in the city, according to the database Emporis. All 20 luxury condo units in the One95 building, another new development along Addison Avenue, have sold out. The building spree will spread east with the Ryan Companies project at Haven Road and 1st Street.

Elmhurst aldermen this week unanimously agreed to sell the city's surface parking lot to the real estate firm for $535,000, clearing the last key hurdle for the redevelopment of the site.

"I believe that this is a good project for Elmhurst. It continues to enhance the vitality and the hope for our community, especially for downtown and City Centre," Alderwoman Noel Talluto said. It has significant benefits, not only in the terms of the price that we're getting for the sale of a city-owned piece of property but the future improvement to the property tax base for the city."

The 320,354-square-foot apartment complex is designed to appeal to a wide range of renters, Veit said. He called it "one of the most highly amenitized buildings" in the Elmhurst area and the western suburbs.

The still-to-be-named complex will contain two levels of structured parking, a leasing office off a two-story lobby, a large bike room, a pool terrace with outdoor games in the center of the development and a sky lounge on the top floor.

"It will certainly enhance the block in terms of curb appeal and quality of the product," Veit said.

The floor plans include a mix of 42 studio apartments, 101 one-bedroom units, 48 two-bedrooms and nine three-bedroom suites.

The first residents are expected to move into the building in 2024.

Rental prices have not yet been announced but will be set at market rate, Veit said.

When completed, the complex will incorporate parking for the nearby Edward-Elmhurst Health clinic, a facility also developed and rebuilt by Ryan Companies. During the apartment construction, the city will provide 81 parking spaces for clinic employees in the downtown area.

The developer has been working with the city to address neighbors' concerns, resulting in a "better project" than what was originally proposed, Talluto said.

Alderwoman Dannee Polomsky noted the developer incorporated additional brick and design elements on the east, west, and south sides of the complex.

"This project reflects the intent of the downtown plan, projects the voices of the neighbors, highlights the responsiveness of the developer and will introduce the city's stricter construction standard construction management standards," Polomsky said.

The development also takes into account the increasing demand for ride-share services and package deliveries downtown, Talluto said.

"Overall, the color and the aesthetic and the materials in this final design are improved compared to where we started," she said, "and I think many residents feel that they were more in line with the Elmhurst aesthetic."