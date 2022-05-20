Images: Hoffman Estates, Glenbard South and Lisle graduation ceremonies

Hoffman Estates, Glenbard South and Lisle high schools held their graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 20.
Graduate Tuba Azhar laughs with classmates before the Hoffman Estates High School graduation ceremony at Now Arena on Friday, May 20, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Academic Scholars' Rep. Isha Virendra Shah speaks to the graduating class of 2022 at the Hoffman Estates High School graduation ceremony at Now Arena on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Hoffman Estates High School graduation ceremony at Now Arena on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Hoffman Estates High School graduation ceremony at Now Arena on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Hoffman Estates High School graduation ceremony at Now Arena on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Hoffman Estates High School graduation ceremony at Now Arena on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Student council President Kevin Pinkleman leads the graduates into the gym during the Glenbard South High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Glen Ellyn.
Graduates look for family and friends in the gym during the Glenbard South High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Glen Ellyn.
Senior class President Aryan Sandoval delivers his speech during the Glenbard South High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Glen Ellyn.
Ian Clarke is recognized for his decision to go into the National Guard during the Glenbard South High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Glen Ellyn.
Ms. Jessica Santee and Eagle Scout Ryan Dodd lead the Pledge of Allegiance during the Glenbard South High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Glen Ellyn.
Glenbard South High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Glen Ellyn.
Principal Jeffrey Howard greets Austin Hahn before Hahn delivers the opening reflection during the Lisle High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Lisle.
Many of the graduates had their mortar boards decorated during the Lisle High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Lisle.
Graduates flood into the Lisle High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Lisle.
Graduates have their picture taken before the Lisle High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Lisle.
Meiha Mobley, left, and Brooklyn Hargrave have their picture taken before the Lisle High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Lisle.
Graduates take a selfie before the Lisle High School graduation ceremony Friday May 20, 2022 in Lisle.
