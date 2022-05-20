Des Plaines city manager gets 3% pay raise

Des Plaines City Manager Michael G. Bartholomew will get a 3% pay raise as part of a new, one-year contract.

Bartholomew's base salary will increase to roughly $263,960 annually, up from $256,272.

The city council approved the new contract Monday night. There was no opposition.

It's effective Saturday.

After the council's vote, Bartholomew thanked the council for its continued support "as we move the city forward."

"And we'll continue to do that," he said.

Bartholomew has been city manager since 2012. He previously had served as community and economic development director.

In a phone interview Friday, 6th Ward Alderman Malcom Chester praised Bartholomew for how he's handled the COVID-19 crisis and for overseeing the acquisition of land on Oakton Street that's needed for a new train station there.

Chester also lauded Bartholomew for managing the recent renovation of the city-owned Des Plaines Theatre. City officials are counting on a revitalized theater to help create a thriving entertainment and restaurant district downtown.

"All in all, a job well done," Chester said.

Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman agreed, saying Bartholomew "exceeded what was expected."