'Daunting' fire causes extensive damage to Elgin home

A Friday morning fire that started in a basement caused "substantial" damage to a home in Elgin.

Elgin Fire Chief Robb Cagann said they responded to a call for a house fire on the 1100 block of Bellevue Avenue at 7:23 a.m. to find what he called a "one and a half story" home on fire.

"It was a daunting fire for us," Cagann said. "A lot of void spaces where fire can run and travel within the walls and ceilings.

"We had to do a lot of chasing with this thing."

Companies from Elgin, South Elgin, Bartlett, Hanover Park and Hanover Township Emergency Services responded with seven engine companies, three truck companies and four ambulances. Departments from four other neighboring towns provided coverage for Elgin stations.

It took over an hour and a half to put out the fire.

"The house sustained some pretty substantial damage," Cagann said, including a minor collapse of the roof. A damage estimate was not yet available.

Cagann said the residents were home and recognized a fire coming from the basement and were able to evacuate. Firefighters rescued one cat, but another is still missing.

One firefighter was treated at the scene, but Cagann said he was fine and was not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.