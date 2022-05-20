Daily Herald garners seven Illinois AP awards

The Daily Herald has won seven awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2021 newspaper contest.

The Division II winners include:

General Excellence, second place

• The Daily Herald staff

Feature Photo, first place

• Daily Herald Photo Editor Jeff Knox for "A-mazing sunflowers," featuring a family walking through a maze at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove.

Portrait/Personality, first place

• Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill for "Tough teenager," featuring Caroline Provost of Palatine being interviewed about having a rare skin disorder, and how her neighbor, Joe Ahlgrim, was raising funds for research by running in the Chicago Marathon.

Sports photo, first place

• Daily Herald photographer John Starks for "Made It!," featuring Grayslake Central High School's Mia Morello and her reaction to clearing 12 feet 6 inches in the pole vault at the Lake County girls track meet at Antioch High School.

Sports photo, second place

• Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill for "Eyeing his Helmet," featuring Grayslake North High School's Tony Hines losing his helmet while being tackled during a football game.

News photo, third place

• Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill for "Celebrating discharge," featuring Northwest Community Hospital's 2000th COVID-19 patient Charles "Chuck" Rizzo being cheered on by more than 90 staff members in Arlington Heights.

General News, second place:

• Katlyn Smith, Lauren Rohr and Scott Morgan for "Our neighbor's house is gone" about the tornadoes that tore through Naperville and Woodridge.