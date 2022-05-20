 

Daily Herald garners seven Illinois AP awards

  • Surrounded by more than 90 doctors, nurses and support staff, Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights discharges its 2000th COVID-19 patient Charles "Chuck" Rizzo of Mount Prospect on Jan. 19, 2021 in Arlington Heights.

  • A family walks through one of three mazes on 12 acres of sunflowers at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove.

  • Born with a rare skin disorder, 16-year-old Caroline Provost of Palatine has restrictions and responsibilities that her peers do not. But she has a vast support system, including neighbor Joe Ahlgrim, who is raising funds for research by running in the Chicago Marathon. Provost talks to the Daily Herald during an interview at her Palatine home on Oct. 5, 2021.

  • Grayslake Central's Mia Morello reacts as she watches the bar stay on the standards and she clears 12 feet 6 inches in the pole vault at the Lake County girls track meet at Antioch High School on May 20, 2021.

  • Grayslake North's Tony Hines (11) loses his helmet as he is being tackled during football on March 20, 2021 in Grayslake.

  • Jeff Knox

  • John Starks

  • Brian Hill

  • Katlyn Smith

  • Scott Morgan

Updated 5/20/2022 1:22 PM

The Daily Herald has won seven awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2021 newspaper contest.

The Division II winners include:

 

General Excellence, second place

• The Daily Herald staff

Feature Photo, first place

• Daily Herald Photo Editor Jeff Knox for "A-mazing sunflowers," featuring a family walking through a maze at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove.

Portrait/Personality, first place

• Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill for "Tough teenager," featuring Caroline Provost of Palatine being interviewed about having a rare skin disorder, and how her neighbor, Joe Ahlgrim, was raising funds for research by running in the Chicago Marathon.

Sports photo, first place

• Daily Herald photographer John Starks for "Made It!," featuring Grayslake Central High School's Mia Morello and her reaction to clearing 12 feet 6 inches in the pole vault at the Lake County girls track meet at Antioch High School.

Sports photo, second place

• Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill for "Eyeing his Helmet," featuring Grayslake North High School's Tony Hines losing his helmet while being tackled during a football game.

News photo, third place

• Daily Herald photographer Brian Hill for "Celebrating discharge," featuring Northwest Community Hospital's 2000th COVID-19 patient Charles "Chuck" Rizzo being cheered on by more than 90 staff members in Arlington Heights.

General News, second place:

• Katlyn Smith, Lauren Rohr and Scott Morgan for "Our neighbor's house is gone" about the tornadoes that tore through Naperville and Woodridge.

