Chicago teen accused of using brick to steal backpack near Libertyville Metra station

A Chicago teen was charged with armed robbery after, police said, he struck a person with a brick by the Libertyville Metra station and took his backpack.

Kendale Brown, 18, is being held at Lake County jail on $200,000 bail and would need to pay $20,000 to leave while his case is pending.

According to a Libertyville police report, officers were called to the Metra station at 12:23 p.m. Monday. Officers spoke to a 16-year-old who said he was struck by a brick and had his backpack stolen.

After getting the victim's description of his attacker, officers confronted Brown, who was wearing a backpack, according to the report. After initially refusing to cooperate with officers, Brown eventually was placed under arrest, according to police.

In addition to armed robbery, Brown is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and obstructing a police officer.

Brown is next due before a Lake County judge on Tuesday.