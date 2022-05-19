Water Street in downtown Naperville hosting plant sale

Water Street in downtown Naperville will be hosting a plant sale this weekend.

The sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and feature flowering plants, hanging baskets, mixed pots and porch planters from We Grow Dreams in West Chicago.

Founded in 2004, We Grow Dreams is a nonprofit nursery and greenhouse that provides training and employment to young adults who have graduated from high school transition programs.

Water Street, located along Naperville's Riverwalk, boasts numerous shops, award-winning restaurants and the Hotel Indigo.