State, CTA want $400 million from feds for Blue Line, I-290 work
Updated 5/19/2022 5:25 PM
The Chicago area is making its first big pitch for one of the pots of money available under the new $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure program.
Officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Chicago Transit Authority are confirming they plan to seek $400 million for reconstruction of the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) and related work on the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line, which runs along the expressway's median strip.
State and local sources would contribute $260 million toward the $660 million project. • Full report at Crain's chicagobusiness.com.
