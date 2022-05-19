 

State, CTA want $400 million from feds for Blue Line, I-290 work

  • IDOT and the CTA are seeking $400 million in federal money for the Eisenhower Expressway and the Blue Line, while state and local sources would put $260 million of its own money toward the project.

By Greg Hinz
Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago
 
 
Updated 5/19/2022 5:25 PM

The Chicago area is making its first big pitch for one of the pots of money available under the new $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure program.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Chicago Transit Authority are confirming they plan to seek $400 million for reconstruction of the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) and related work on the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line, which runs along the expressway's median strip.

 

State and local sources would contribute $260 million toward the $660 million project. • Full report at Crain's chicagobusiness.com.

