State, CTA want $400 million from feds for Blue Line, I-290 work

IDOT and the CTA are seeking $400 million in federal money for the Eisenhower Expressway and the Blue Line, while state and local sources would put $260 million of its own money toward the project. daily herald file photo

The Chicago area is making its first big pitch for one of the pots of money available under the new $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure program.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation and Chicago Transit Authority are confirming they plan to seek $400 million for reconstruction of the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) and related work on the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line, which runs along the expressway's median strip.

State and local sources would contribute $260 million toward the $660 million project. • Full report at Crain's chicagobusiness.com.