South Barrington man accused of sharing child porn

A South Barrington sex offender has been arrested after sharing pornographic images and videos of children over a number of social media accounts, the Cook County sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they received a tip about Vincent Salvaggio, 55, of the 0-100 block of Walnut Lane, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators talked to Salvaggio at his home on Tuesday, and he admitted he had sent and received child pornography from people in the Philippines, the news release said. Some of the evidence was stored on Salvaggio's cellphone, which he showed police, and some the victims were as young as infants, according to the news release.

Salvaggio was convicted in 2010 of criminal sexual abuse of a child in North Carolina, the sheriff's office said.

On Thursday, he was charged with solicitation of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He also was accused of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act by failing to disclose all his social media accounts, the news release said.

Salvaggio's bond hearing is scheduled for Friday in Rolling Meadows.