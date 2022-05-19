Open house at Mundelein public works facility on Saturday
Updated 5/19/2022 2:06 PM
A public open house is planned for Saturday at Mundelein's newly constructed public works and engineering facility, 801 Allanson Road.
It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees can tour the facility and learn about the tools crews use to maintain Mundelein's streets and more.
Equipment demonstrations are planned. Snacks and refreshments will be served.
