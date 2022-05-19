 

Open house at Mundelein public works facility on Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
A public open house is planned for Saturday at Mundelein's newly constructed public works and engineering facility, 801 Allanson Road.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Attendees can tour the facility and learn about the tools crews use to maintain Mundelein's streets and more.

Equipment demonstrations are planned. Snacks and refreshments will be served.

