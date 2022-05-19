Hart Road in Barrington closing for five months beginning June 2

The Lake County Division of Transportation will be closing Hart Road to through traffic from Route 14 (Northwest Highway) to Main Street/County Line Road (Lake-Cook Road) for approximately five months, beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, June 2.

The closure is necessary to remove the existing culvert pipes, construct a new bridge over Flint Creek, add a bike path on the east side of the bridge, and resurface Hart Road from south of Route 14 to Main Street/County Line Road, officials said.

A detour will use Route 14 to Route 59 to Main Street. Local traffic will be allowed from Main Street/County Line Road north to Barrington High School and from Route 14 south to local businesses and the sports complex.

The road will be closed to all through traffic at Flint Creek.