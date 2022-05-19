Elderday Center hosting spring fundraiser Saturday in Batavia

Elderday Center's spring fundraiser, "Pearls Around the World" food extravaganza and celebration, will be held Saturday, at the center, 328 W. Wilson St. in Batavia.

The center helps seniors who are living with mild to moderate cognitive and physical impairments.

Dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with live music from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $30. It will feature tapas-style international cuisine, live music, Elder Idol, basket raffles, and more.

Participating restaurants include: Batavia Popcorn Depot, Boriken Restaurant, Brianna's Pancake House, Elderday Kitchen, Gammon Coach House, North Island Catering, Pal Joey's, Ron Onesti and Arcada Theatre, and Trader Joe's.

For tickets, go to www.ElderdayCenter.org or elderday@elderdaycenter.org.