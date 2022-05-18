Watch: Daily Herald Editorial Board interview with Republican candidates for governor

Candidates for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor met Wednesday with members of the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss their qualifications and positions on issues.

Candidates discussed issues including the state budget, the duties of the governor to work effectively with lawmakers, why they can succeed in addressing the state's needs and other topics.

Meeting with the board were state Darren Bailey, Richard C. Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon and Jesse Sullivan.