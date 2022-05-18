Palatine Township Trustee Pohlman appointed township's new assessor

Longtime Palatine Township Trustee Bill Pohlman has been appointed the township's new assessor.

Pohlman officially took office May 1, after being appointed by township Supervisor Andy-John G. Kalkounos and the township board. He replaces Terry Kelly, who retired late last year but had been filling the role on a contract basis until Pohlman received his necessary certification.

Pohlman served 10 years as a trustee before resigning to take the assessor's post. The township board will appoint his successor.

As assessor, his role includes determining the market value of most property within the township for use in the Illinois property tax system.

As a trustee, he chaired the Human Needs Committee, which oversees the township's financial support of nonprofits, as well as the website and newsletter committees. In 2016, he was awarded the Patriot Award for his years of service in Palatine Township.

Pohlman is a lifetime member of the Jaycees and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, for which he has helped to organize Palatine's annual Memorial Day program and Thanksgiving dinner for naval recruits. He is also a member of the Rotary and works at their Oktoberfest.

"I have always been involved with the Village of Palatine and the surrounding communities," Pohlman said in an announcement of his appointment. "I look forward to this new position as a way that I can further help our community."

Palatine Township covers a 6-square-mile area south of Lake-Cook Road in Palatine, north of Central Avenue in Schaumburg, east of Huntington Boulevard in Hoffman Estates and west of Wilke Road in Arlington Heights. Its offices are located on Quentin Road in Palatine.