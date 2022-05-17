Train hits person in Geneva causing extensive delays

A woman was struck and killed by a commuter train Tuesday morning in Geneva, Geneva police report.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near Crissey Avenue (Route 25), on the Union Pacific tracks, according to a news release.

All train traffic in both directions has been stopped while the incident is investigated, according to police. That includes inbound and outbound Metra trains to the Geneva, La Fox and Elburn stations.

Further details were not available.