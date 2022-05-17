Public hearing on Cedar Lake Road realignment Wednesday in Round Lake

A public hearing on the proposed realignment of Cedar Lake Road between Nippersink Road and Hart Road in Round Lake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

The session at Magee Middle School, 500 N. Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake, will begin with a presentation at 5:15 p.m. followed by the opportunity for participants to give a two-minute statement to a court reporter.

The preferred alternative calls for realigning Cedar Lake Road to the west with a new at-grade railroad crossing. Improvements to Metra's Milwaukee District North Round Lake station site, a new bike path and sidewalks are being proposed as well.

Staff from the Lake County Division of Transportation will be on hand to discuss the project and answer questions. Presentation materials will be available on the project website, https://cedarlakeroadrealignment.org/information/ within a few days of the hearing.