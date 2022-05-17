Police investigating Hanover Park killing
Updated 5/17/2022 6:14 PM
Hanover Park police said they are investigating a homicide that took place Monday night.
At 10:03 p.m., officers responded to reports of an argument on 7900 block of Northway Drive, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Police found a 58-year-old man dead inside home. Authorities said they believe the case is an isolated incident.
