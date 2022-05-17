Metra service resumes after train hits teen in Geneva

Metra commuter train service to Kane County on the Union Pacific West Line has resumed after a train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning in Geneva.

Geneva police said Train 18, which left the Geneva station around 6:07 a.m., struck a 17-year-old girl, under the Crissey Avenue (Route 25) overpass.

She was found on the railroad tracks, unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics could not revive her.

Police have not released her name. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Several morning commuter trains were canceled or altered due to the investigation.

Metra expects to return to a normal schedule by the evening rush hour.