Metra service resumes after train hits person in Geneva
Updated 5/17/2022 11:49 AM
Metra commuter train service to Kane County on the Union Pacific West Line has resumed after a train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning in Geneva.
A Metra spokesman said Train 18, which left the Geneva station around 6:07 a.m., struck a young female near Crissey Avenue (Route 25).
She did not have the specific age of the person who died.
Several morning commuter trains were canceled or altered due to the investigation.
Metra expects to return to a normal schedule by the evening rush hour.
