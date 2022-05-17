Memorial Day ceremony May 28 in Elgin's Willow Lake Estates

A Memorial Day ceremony honoring military veterans and first responders will be held Saturday, May 28, at Willow Lake Estates in Elgin.

Residents and the public are invited to the event at 11 a.m. in the lower level of the clubhouse, 161 W. River Road.

The subdivision created Memorial Island on their grounds in 2014 to honor military veterans from the six branches of U.S. Armed Forces in addition police officers, firefighters and first responders.

The event will feature color and honor guards, a prayer from Elgin Police Department Chaplain Al Keating and an address from Mayor David Kaptain, as well as representatives from the Elgin and South Elgin police and fire departments, Elgin Township and the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Cake will be served following the ceremony. For more information, call Ray Russell at (630) 745-7755.