Geneva to start flushing hydrants

Geneva will flush hydrants May 23-June 3. Courtesy of City of Geneva

The Geneva fire and public works departments will flush hydrants' from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday through June 3.

Water customers may see rust in their water during or immediately after the flushing. The water will be safe to drink, but city officials suggest letting the faucets run a few minutes to clear the discoloration.

Residents should not do laundry during testing time in their area. If rusty water discolors clothing, keep the laundry wet until it can be rewashed using a rust-stain-removal product.