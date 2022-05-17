Four-vehicle crash in Grayslake leaves two injured

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a four-vehicle crash in Grayslake.

At 4:55 p.m., firefighters responded to the intersection of Route 45 and Old Plank Road, according to the Grayslake Fire Department.

Authorities said that three of the four vehicles were heading north, while the fourth was turning left onto Old Plank Road.

The crash was described as a chain-reaction. One car ended up on its side, and a woman inside had to be cut from the wreckage.

The woman and a man were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.