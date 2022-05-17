Bartlett fire leaves home uninhabitable; residents escape injury

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a Monday afternoon fire that left a house on the 200 block of North Chase Avenue in Bartlett uninhabitable but did not cause injuries.

Fire crews called to the home at 4:24 p.m. arrived four minutes later to be told by the homeowner that the basement was on fire. Firefighters were able to battle the blaze from inside the home while others went to the roof to cut a ventilation hole. The fire was declared under control at 4:40 p.m.

There were 22 firefighters on the scene, including crews from Hanover Park and Streamwood that responded through an automatic aid agreement. Bartlett police assisted with traffic and crowd control.

A monetary damage estimate was not immediately available from the Bartlett Fire Protection District.