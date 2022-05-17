Aurora teen reported missing
Updated 5/17/2022 8:27 PM
The Aurora police have issued a missing person advisory for a 15-year-old girl.
Alexia Viren ran away from home Monday, authorities said.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5500.
