 

Motorcyclist dies after collision with ambulance in Waukegan

By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/16/2022 8:38 PM

A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and an ambulance Monday afternoon in Waukegan, according to the Waukegan Fire Department.

The ambulance was transporting a patient from the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 2:50 p.m. when it collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of Lake and South Genesee streets, authorities said.

 

Authorities said a crew member provided medical care to the motorcyclist and that additional ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately. The patient inside the ambulance was transported by another ambulance to Vista Medical Center in stable condition.

The motorcyclist was transported to Vista Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. News of the his death was released at 6:50 p.m.

Authorities said the motorcyclist's name would be released pending notification of his family and that an autopsy would be conducted by the Lake County coroner.

The crash is under investigation.

