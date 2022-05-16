Lightfoot imposes earlier city curfew on weekends
Updated 5/16/2022 8:15 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday rolled back Chicago's weekend curfew -- from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- in a desperate attempt to stop an outbreak of youth violence downtown that culminated in the fatal weekend shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Millennium Park.
Lightfoot said it is with an "incredibly heavy heart" she's signing an executive order imposing the hour-earlier curfew in conjunction with the weekend ban on "unaccompanied minors" at Millennium Park that will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and continue "for the foreseeable future."
But the mayor said she has "no choice" but to impose those drastic measures after a frenetic stretch from Saturday evening into early Sunday.
• For the full story visit chicago.suntimes.com.
