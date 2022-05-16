Images: St. Viator, Mundelein, Antioch and Lakes Community graduation ceremonies
Updated 5/16/2022 10:02 AM
The 2022 high school commencement season kicked off this weekend with students from St. Viator, Mundelein, Antioch and Lakes graduating.
St. Viator High School graduates toss their caps in the air at the conclusion of the commencement ceremony at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
St. Viator High School held the 2022 graduation ceremony in the winners circle at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
St. Viator High School graduates move their tassels during the 2022 graduation ceremony at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
Emma Ziebka helps affix at STEM pin to Sean Kenny's gown prior to the start of the St. Viator graduation ceremony at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
Ava Greifenstein adjusts her mortarboard prior to the start of the St. Viator graduation ceremony at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The St. Viator High School graduates attend their 2022 commencement at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The St. Viator High School graduates attend theor 2022 commencement at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
St. Viator High School Class of 2022 Valedictorian Christopher Rapala gives his address during the school's commencement at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
Vincent Alcedo receives his diploma from President Fr. Daniel Lydon, C.S.V during the 2022 St. Viator High School commencement at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
Julia Benkendorf receives her diploma from President Fr. Daniel Lydon, C.S.V during the 2022 St. Viator High School commencement at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
St. Viator High School graduate Michael Schumacher receives the Andrew Johnston Award during the 2022 commencement at Arlington Park racetrack in Arlington Heights on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The St. Viator High School graduates attend the 2022 commencement at Arlington Park racetrack on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
Payton Volk helps Omar Villanueva with his cords before the Mundelein High School graduation ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
Mundelein High School graduates Ashley Nevel, Alexis Bellecomo and Alexandra Brimmer peek out from behind the curtain looking for family and friends in the arena before the commencement ceremony in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
2022 Mundelein High School graduates pose for a photo prior to the commencement ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School graduation ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The Mundelein High School Master Singer, Concert Choir and 2022 Choir graduates sing the National Anthem during the 2022 Mundelein High School graduation ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
A 2022 Mundelein High School graduate poses for her official graduation photo at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School Senior Speaker Elle Thomas during the commencement ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School graduate Ryan Brunette receives his diploma during the commencement ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School Senior Speaker Tori Collins during the commencement ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School Senior Speaker John Chambers during the commencement ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School graduates process in during the 2022 graduation ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
Mundelein High School graduate Alexandra Brimmer's mortar board lets everyone know what she is doing after graduation in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School graduation ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School graduation ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
The 2022 Mundelein High School graduation ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mark Black/for the Daily Herald
Graduating senior Andrew Bowles smiles after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Antioch Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Antioch.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Graduates Olivia Lahti and Jake Tubbs take a selfie together before the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Antioch Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Antioch.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Graduates march to the football field before the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Antioch Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Antioch.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Graduating senior Paytin Rasmussen smiles at family and friends during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Antioch Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Antioch.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Graduates march to the football field before their graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Antioch Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Antioch.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Graduate Haleigh Zenoni holds a stuffed animal during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Antioch Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Antioch.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Graduates listen to speeches during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Antioch Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Antioch.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Student speaker Ashley Lubkeman delivers a speech to classmates titled "The perfection in our flaws" at Antioch Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Antioch.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Aryanne Navarro, center, prepares to receive her diploma at Lakes Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Trisha Sullivan holds up a photo of her son, JP Sullivan, on his first day of school as he prepares to graduate along with classmates at Lakes Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Graduates Abigail Pecoraro and Ethan Clark get a photo together outside the school before the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Lakes Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Graduating seniors Allison Rubo and Spencer Trawin celebrate together during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Lakes Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Student speaker Jasmine Gray delivers a speech entitled "An Honest Perspective" to her classmates during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 of Lakes Community High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Lakes Community High School graduation on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Lakes Community High School graduation on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Lakes Community High School graduation on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Lakes Community High School graduation on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Lakes Community High School graduation on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lake Villa.
Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.