Four residential fires in Aurora over the weekend

No one was injured, but two units sustained heavy damage, in a fire Sunday at a townhome building on Hudson Circle in Aurora. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

Two households were displaced after a fire Sunday at a townhome building on Hudson Circle in Aurora. Courtesy of the Aurora Fire Department

The Aurora Fire Department was busy Saturday and Sunday fighting fires at four residences, including a high-rise building downtown.

Fortunately, no residents or firefighters were injured, according to news releases from the department.

The first fire was at 3:47 a.m. Saturday on the 14th floor of the Leland Tower, a 22-story building on South Stolp Avenue downtown. Smoke was coming from a bedroom of an apartment. Two adult residents had been sleeping and woke up when they smelled smoke. They left the apartment and pulled a fire alarm, then called 911. They also tried to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters found a small fire in the bedroom. The room sustained minor damage, according to the release.

At 7:37 p.m., firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Bromley Lane, for a home in a two-story, four-unit townhouse building. There was heavy fire spreading from one of the middle units. That unit was deemed uninhabitable, leaving two adults and two children homeless. The city's Victim Services office and the American Red Cross are helping the family.

Then at 9:21 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 1300 block of Natalie Lane. They found a fire in the attached garage of a single-family home. Damage was minimal. The fire did not enter the house.

On Sunday, a fire damaged two units of a three-story, four-unit townhouse building on the 2000 block of Hudson Circle, leaving them uninhabitable. The fire was reported at 12:40 p.m. Fire spread rapidly to the attic and roof.

Four adults and one child were displaced. One family is staying with relatives and friends. Victim Services and the American Red Cross are helping the occupants of the other unit.

All the fires remain under investigation.