Des Plaines man pointed gun at relative, police say

A Des Plaines man was arrested Saturday night after police say he pointed a gun at a male relative during an argument.

Aldo Brito-Enriquez, 20, of the 1500 block of Woodland Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault, according to Des Plaines police.

Brito-Enriquez left on foot but police found him in a park on the 200 Block of Grove Avenue, a department spokeswoman said.