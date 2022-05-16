Des Plaines man pointed gun at relative, police say
Updated 5/16/2022 4:23 PM
A Des Plaines man was arrested Saturday night after police say he pointed a gun at a male relative during an argument.
Aldo Brito-Enriquez, 20, of the 1500 block of Woodland Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault, according to Des Plaines police.
Brito-Enriquez left on foot but police found him in a park on the 200 Block of Grove Avenue, a department spokeswoman said.
