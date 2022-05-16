Authorities identify North Chicago teen killed in suspected gang-related shooting Sunday

Authorities have released the name of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday afternoon in what they now are characterizing as a gang-related attack at a gas station on the corner of 10th and Jackson streets in North Chicago.

Lavon'ta Brown of North Chicago died from multiple gunshot wounds, Lake County Coroner Chief Deputy Steve Newton said Monday afternoon following an autopsy.

Sgt. Heather Cognac, a spokeswoman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said investigators are working to determine how many people were involved in Brown's killing.

Brown was at the gas station around 5:15 p.m. Sunday when he encountered several people in a Chevy sedan, authorities said.

He and one or more people in the vehicle shot at each other. Brown was struck several times, and police have not yet said whether anyone in the vehicle was struck by Brown.

Cognac said investigators believe the people in the sedan targeted Brown and that it was a gang-related shooting.

She said people at the gas station called 911 to report the shooting, but by the time officers arrived, the Chevy sedan had driven away.

As deputies were getting information on the car and tending to Brown, emergency dispatchers began receiving reports that a Chevy sedan had just smashed into an embankment near the corner of South Lewis Avenue and Belivdere Road.

Deputies arrived at the parking lot and found the sedan had lost a wheel in the crash and now was unoccupied. They determined that the people who were in the car had fled on foot, Cognac said.

Three people later determined to have been in the car when it crashed -- two men and one juvenile -- fled into a nearby store and were apprehended by police, Cognac said.

Brown was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Cognac said there is a possibility there were one or more other people who were in the sedan when it crashed who have not been apprehended yet. She said investigators are trying to find if others fled the vehicle and remain at large but stressed there isn't any danger to the public.

Charges have not yet been filed against the three people deputies took into custody, Cognac said.