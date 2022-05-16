 

23-year-old Wayne man killed late Saturday after being struck by SUV

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/16/2022 9:56 AM

Bartlett police say a 23-year-old Wayne man was struck and killed by an SUV late Saturday near the intersection of Route 59 and Hudson Court.

Micah Padron was transported to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates shortly after being struck by a northbound 2008 Ford Explorer driven by an unidentified 40-year-old woman just before midnight, police said.

 

Padron was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Police have not announced any charges or citations in relation to the crash.

An autopsy performed by the Cook County medical examiner's office Sunday concluded Padron had died from "closed head injuries."

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information about it is urged to contact police at (630) 837-0846.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 