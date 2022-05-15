The Week That Was: Naperville teen sets Everest record; DuPage loses millions in pot taxes

Courtesy of Lucy Westlake's Instagram accountLucy Westlake of Naperville poses in front of the summit of Mount Everest days before the 18-year-old succeeded in becoming the youngest American woman to reach that summit. Courtesy of Lucy Westlake's Instagram account

Lucy Westlake, an 18-year-old Naperville native, this week became the youngest American woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest. She climbed Everest through the night and arrived at the summit just after daybreak Thursday. Reaching the highest point on the planet is the latest goal achieved by Westlake, whose bigger plan is to complete the Explorers Grand Slam.

DuPage County has missed out on 18 months of marijuana tax revenue -- a potential loss of up to $4 million -- from a failure to properly notify the state to collect the money on the county's behalf. County Board Chairman Dan Cronin and County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek blamed each other.

The former May Whitney Elementary building, parts of which stood for over a century, has been demolished, and now work is underway to put a new girl's varsity softball field where the Lake Zurich school once stood.

A Lake County jury Tuesday found a Park City woman guilty of felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child for failing to give her son the medical care he required after a heart transplant. Jennifer Stroud, 41, faces up to 14 years in prison.

State funding for 14 projects described as critical to flood control in Lake County were announced Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined by community leaders and Democratic legislators in Waukegan to launch the $30 million initiative. The grant is the first installment of $122.1 million targeted for regional stormwater control projects in Lake County.

A proposal to build a gun store and shooting range in southern Mundelein got some preliminary support from village trustees Monday night. Maxon Shooters, which operates in Des Plaines, is eyeing nearly 2 acres of vacant land at 320 Townline Road.

The operator of Amaze Winter Festival is suing Rosemont and the Chicago Dogs, alleging breach of contract in a dispute over the promotion and operation of the holiday lights show last winter at Impact Field. The operator and the village traded accusations over payments they claim each side should have made.