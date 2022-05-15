Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Bartlett

The Cook County medical examiner's office is reporting an unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Bartlett.

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Route 59 and Hudson Court, according to a medical examiner's report.

The autopsy lists the pedestrian's death as an accident after suffering "closed head injuries."

It's unclear when the pedestrian was struck, but the death was reported to the medical examiner's office sometime between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the agency's records.

Bartlett police officials said they would be issuing a news release about the pedestrian's death on Monday.