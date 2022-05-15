Lightfoot imposes weekend Millennium Park curfew on youths after fatal shooting near 'The Bean'

After another night of springtime chaos in the Loop, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday announced she's banning minors from Millennium Park on weekend evenings unless they're accompanied by an adult.

Declaring the city "cannot allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger," Lightfoot said unaccompanied minors won't be allowed in one of the city's most iconic tourist attractions after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday, unless they're with "at least one responsible adult."

The mayor took that measure after a frenetic stretch from Saturday evening into early Sunday that started with crowds of young people congregating in the Loop -- and ended with a 16-year-old boy fatally shot near "The Bean," two men wounded in a separate attack nearby and 30 people arrested.

Police said multiple guns were recovered in connection to the "disturbances involving large crowds in the downtown area," which came just three days after an unsanctioned North Avenue Beach "takeover" gave way to similar mayhem on the Near North Side that didn't grow violent.

