Aurora woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash early Sunday

Daily Herald report

A 35-year-old Aurora woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Aurora's east side.

Aurora police said the woman's injuries were not considered life-threatening, but the teenage driver of the other vehicle is facing drunken driving charges.

Police said the injured woman was a passenger in a 1999 Ford Econoline van that was struck in the intersection of Douglas and Parker avenues by a 2017 Dodge Charger headed east on Parker Avenue just after midnight.

Investigators said the driver of the Dodge, Kristian Magana-Zuniga, 19, of Aurora, disobeyed a stop sign and crashed into the side of the van, causing it to roll onto the passenger side.

Magana-Zuniga and an 18-year-old female passenger in his car were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The injured woman initially was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, then airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Magana-Zuniga is charged with three felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a stop sign, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.