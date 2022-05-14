Elgin police ask for help in search for robber

Authorities say this person committed an armed robbery April 30 on the 500 block of Shady Oaks Drive in Elgin. Courtesy of Elgin police

Elgin police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who committed an armed robbery April 30 on the 500 block of Shady Oaks Drive.

The thief was captured on surveillance camera while holding a gun.

Anyone with information about the case should call Elgin police at (847) 289-2600 or text 847411 with "ELGINPD" in the message.